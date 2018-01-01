Melbourne, December 18: The Adani group today said it has canceled a 2.6 billion dollar contract with Australian mining services company Downer as part of a cost-cutting drive, a week after
NEW DELHI,Sept1: Sweden’s Saab is tying up with the Adani Group to bid for defence deals in India, with a focus on the Gripen fighter jet aircraft, its chief executive Hakan
Canberra/Australia, May 31: Mining company Adani has reached an agreement with the Queensland Government on royalty payments for its USD 16.5 billion Carmichael coal projects. After State Cabinet approval, the
Melbourne, April 13: Political allies of Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten, who has been opposing the 21.7 billion dollars Adani Coal and Mine project, on Wednesday expressed strong support to
Melbourne,Nov25: Adani Group has secured land to build two solar farms in Australia, together worth A$400 million ($300 million) as part of a five-year drive to construct 1,500 megawatts of
New Delhi, Nov 19: Adani Enterprises on Saturday announced that it proposes to commence construction of two major solar projects in Australia next year, each with an output of 100-200
Sydney,Nov10:Adani’s plan to build one of the world’s largest coal minesin Australia received a boost on Thursday by a last-minute amendment to Queensland’s new water laws that would exempt the
CHENNAI,Sept22: The ‘world’s largestsolar power plant’ with an installed capacity of 648MW was commissioned at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Set up by Adani Group, the