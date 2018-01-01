AdaniGroup

Melbourne, December 18: The Adani group today said it has canceled a 2.6 billion dollar contract with Australian mining services company Downer as part of a cost-cutting drive, a week after
Kochi,July10:The works standing committee of the Kochi Corporation has reiterated its decision not to allow the trenching of city roads for the City Gas Project of the Adani Group at
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,May23: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has termed the agreement between the state government and Adani group ,for setting up Vizhinjam International Seaport project as one sided, with a
Melbourne, April 13: Political allies of Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten, who has been opposing the 21.7 billion dollars Adani Coal and Mine project, on Wednesday expressed strong support to
New Delhi, March18: Adani group on Friday said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reaffirmed her government’s committment to the $16.5 billion Carmichael mine project in the Australian province. “Adani Group,
New Delhi ,Jan 9:The corporate conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani has been accused by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of having allegedly evaded taxes and laundered money to the
New Delhi, Nov 19: Adani Enterprises on Saturday announced that it proposes to commence construction of two major solar projects in Australia next year, each with an output of 100-200
Jaipur, Oct 17: A senior official of Adani Power Limited allegedly comitted suicide after consuming poison in a city hotel. Police said Deepakrashmi Tripathi, vice president of the company, had not