Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), December 17: Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Sunday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold talks with Sunni Waqf Board too in connection with
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to those, who lost their family members in the floods. He
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 11: The UP Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet
New Delhi, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called for unity between the ruling government and the opposition. There would be no discrimination against the opposition,
Lucknow, March 23: The newly assumed Uttar Pradesh government is against teachers of government-run secondary schools in Lucknow wearing T-shirts or jeans during their working hours. District inspector of schools
New Delhi, Mar 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised the opposition parties for challenging the selection of Hindutva icon Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Akin Prime