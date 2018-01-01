AdolfHitler

Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone sold for a whopping USD 243,000
London, Feb 20: Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone which the Nazi dictator used to give deadly orders during the World War II has been sold for a whopping USD 243,000, more
London, Feb 20: Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone which the Nazi dictator used to give deadly orders during the World War II has been sold for a whopping USD 243,000, more
London, Nov 08: A pair of lilac knickers belonging to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s wife Eva Braun have sold at an auction in the UK for nearly 3,000 pounds, seven