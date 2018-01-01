California,August18:Facebook has introduced an option to deliver ads on in-stream placements in videos on the social networking platform. The move also gives advertisers an option to specify whether they would
California,June24:Today Google made an announcement on their blog in which they expressed a desire to “more closely align” their efforts on the consumer side of Gmail with G Suite’s Gmail.
London,Dec8:Advertisements for junk food that are aimed at children are to be banned from non-broadcast media, including online. The Committee on Advertising Practice (CAP) announced the measures, which will affect
BATTLE CREEK, Michigan,Nov30:Kellogg has announced that it will no longer advertise on Breitbart.com, the website formerly run by one of President-elect Donald Trump’s top aides, Steve Bannon. The food manufacturer
New Delhi,Sept7:In 2015, the beloved Indian comfort food Maggi disappeared from shelves after it was claimed that the instant noodles contained higher than permissible levels of lead and mono sodium