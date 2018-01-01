3-D printed affordable prosthetic hand at $15 by NY student
New York, Dec 10: A $15 prosthetic hand created by a student at Ithaca College here can offer a helping hand to a person who still has the ability to
New York, Dec 10: A $15 prosthetic hand created by a student at Ithaca College here can offer a helping hand to a person who still has the ability to
New Delhi, Oct 27 : itel Mobile on Thursday launched a new and affordable feature phone for the rural customers at Rs 1,700. “Smartpower it5612” comes with an LED torch,
New Delhi, July 12: The success of the electric car depends on whether its prices can be brought down, which requires the automobile companies to focus more on research. If it