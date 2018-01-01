KABUL, Aug 28: As many as 13 people, including both Afghan army soldiers and civilians, were killed and 18 wounded by a car bomb in the southern province of Helmand
Islamabad/Pakistan, August 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take up the issue of United States President Donald Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia in the meeting of
Washington DC/United States, August 22: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that Washington is ready to support peace talks between Afghanistan Government and the Taliban without preconditions
KANDAHAR,July26: At least 26 Afghan soldiers have been killed and 13 wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Kandahar province, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, the latest blow to
Gereshk/Afghanistan, July 22: At least 16 Afghan policemen were mistakenly killed and two others injured in U.S. airstrikes in southern Helmand province’s Gereshk district. The airstrike was carried out in Gereshk
Washington,July22:A robotics team comprising of six girls from Herat region in Afghanistan won a silver medal for “courageous achievement” on Tuesday at the First Global Challenge competition, an international robotics
Washington,July14:President Donald Trump intervened to help approve entry to the US for an all-girls Afghan robotics team, two senior administration officials told CNN. The six girls on the team will
KABUL, Feb6: More than a 100 people have been killed in a series of avalanchestriggered by days of heavy snowfall around Afghanistan, including 50 in one village, officials said Sunday,
Kabul, December 14: The Afghan National Security Forces have killed 29 militants in 13 of the country’s 34 provinces, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday. “In the past 24 hours, the
Kabul, Nov 30: An Afghan army general has been killed and several army personnel wounded after a helicopter crashed in western Badghis province, sources said. “Brigadier General Muhayuddin Ghori, commander
Kabul,Oct3:Afghan officials say that Taliban insurgents have launched a coordinated attack on Kunduz in the northeast of the country. Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said Afghan
Kabul,Sept22:An Afghan anti-corruption body formed in 2008 has been ineffective, lacks independence and never verified the asset declaration forms of former President Hamid Karzai, the U.S. government’s top watchdog on
NEW YORK,Sept20: An Afghan-born American was charged Monday with attempted murder after being shot and captured in connection with bombings in New York and New Jersey, thrusting security fears into
Vienna ,Sept5:Police in northern Austria have detained five migrants from Afghanistan over accusations of sexually harassing women during a wine festival in the city of Wels. The mayor demanded “zero
New Delhi, August 23: Afghanistan is home to rich tradition, arts and crafts. Those Afghans who have migrated to other countries have been trying to preserve their rich culture. Mohammad Wasim is
Kabul, August 2: The Afghan Taliban publicly executed a 19-year-old woman in northern Sar-e-Pul province for abandoning her family due to domestic issues. Azada, the girl, was first tried in a
Kabul, July 23: At least 61 people were killed and 207 injured when suspected Islamic State suicide bombers targeted a mass demonstration in the Afghan capital on Saturday. IS fighters detonated
Kabul, July 11 At least 13 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in an airstrike, a defence official said on Monday. “Based on a confirmed tip-off,
New York, July 1: Pakistan should reduce rights violations against Afghan refugees by extending their legal residency status until at least December 31, 2017, Human Rights Watch said on Friday. Yesterday,
Kabul June 30:A suicide bomber has attacked an Afghan police convoy outside the capital Kabul, killing as many as 40 officers, officials say. Two bombs hit vehicles carrying cadets returning