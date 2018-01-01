#Afghan
Afghan avalanche death toll rises to 100

KABUL, Feb6: More than a 100 people have been killed in a series of avalanchestriggered by days of heavy snowfall around Afghanistan, including 50 in one village, officials said Sunday,

Taliban insurgents strike on northeastern Kunduz city

Kabul,Oct3:Afghan officials say that Taliban insurgents have launched a coordinated attack on Kunduz in the northeast of the country. Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said Afghan

New York bomber charged with attempted murder

NEW YORK,Sept20:  An Afghan-born American was charged Monday with attempted murder after being shot and captured in connection with bombings in New York and New Jersey, thrusting security fears into