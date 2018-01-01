Kabul, Jan 27: A bomb hidden in an ambulance killed 40 people and wounded about 140 at a police checkpoint in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, in an area
Kabul, Jan 25: The death toll in ‘Save the Children’ office attack in Afghanistan has risen to six. According to the Tolo News, provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the death
Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 23: At least three Islamic State (IS) members have been killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan military in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to the
Kabul, Jan 10: At least fifteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and Taliban groups have joined peace process in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province. A group of 8 ISIS
Dubai, Jan 1: Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Zadran have both talked about how their experience of playing for the senior team in the past will help in the upcoming 12th
Kabul/Afghanistan, Dec 11: At least 76 militants belonging to the Taliban insurgent group were killed by the Afghan National Army in a five-day military operation in Kunduz province. The Tolo News quoted a spokesman of the
Kabul, December 4 : Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has hailed India’s contribution in various sectors of Afghanistan. Emphasising that India is a good partner of Afghanistan, President Ghani insisted that the Afghan Government is committed to
Kabul/Afghanistan, December 2: At least 12 militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed and eight others were injured in two airstrikes conducted by foreign forces in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, October 17: 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Tuesday. The AFP reports that there was a gun attack also at
New York/USA, September 26: Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani said that Afghanistan has been suffering due to the terrorism and extremism exported by neighbouring Pakistan across the border for decades.
New York/USA, September 21: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday said that Sushma Swaraj discussed peace and reconciliation process with Afghanistan. The MEA spokesperson further said
Kabul/Afghanistan,September 9: Eleven Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike, conducted by the United State force in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to reports,The government officials stated that the
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 31: At least 11 civilians were allegedly killed on Wednesday in an airstrike by foreign troops in the central Logar province of Afghanistan. 11 civilians died and as many
Islamabad/Pakistan, August 30: The Pakistan Government has reportedly voiced its fear that Afghanistan may block the transportation of goods to member states of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and European
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 30: Two key leaders of the Taliban insurgents, along with 14 others, have been killed in airstrikes conducted by the United States forces in the eastern Laghman province
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 26: Retired U.S. Army colonel and former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, Colonel Lawrence B. Larry Wilkerson, has said the United States might stay
Kabul/ Afghanistan, August 26: A coordinated militant attack that was carried out in Kabul city’s Imam Zaman mosque, on Friday, have raised the death toll to more than 30. The
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 23: A blast that took place after a suicide bomber’s main target was an Afghan military convoy on August 23 at Lashkargah city in the Helmand province in
New Delhi, August 23: Defence expert P.K. Sehgal on Wednesday said that India should not send its troops to join American or NATO forces in Afghanistan as it would be
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 22: The Taliban on Tuesday warned that Afghanistan would become a ‘graveyard’ for the United States if the latter does not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. According to media