#Afghanistan
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan

Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 23: At least three Islamic State (IS) members have been killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan military in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to the

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani hails India’s contribution

Kabul, December 4 : Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has hailed India’s contribution in various sectors of Afghanistan. Emphasising that India is a good partner of Afghanistan, President Ghani insisted that the Afghan Government is committed to

Airstrike by US kills 11 Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan

Kabul/Afghanistan,September 9: Eleven Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike, conducted by the United State force in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to reports,The government officials stated that the

Page 1 of 71 2 3 4 5 6 7