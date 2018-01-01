A recent discovery of dinosaur fossil in the Sahara desert of Egypt, have revealed that Dinosaurs in North Africa were more closely related to dinosaurs in Europe and Asia than
Addis Ababa, Jan 13: The vulgar comments attributed to US President Donald Trump have caused outrage across Africa. Trump reportedly used the word “shithole” to describe Haiti and El Salvador,
BEIJING,August3: China formally opened its first overseas military base on Tuesday with a flag raising ceremony in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, the same day as the People’s Liberation
New Delhi,July17: Scientists have discovered a unique species of hermit crab in South Africa that measures just 70 millimetres in lenght and has a colouration of mottled orange nuanced with
Malawi,June29:Wildlife vet Andre Uys peers out at the herd through the doors of the blue and white helicopter as the chopper peels off to the left, its rotors dipping below
Abuja , April 18: An African village lives in terror of a baboon whose sexual orientation is a big cause of concern for the men in the village. The big
Africa ,Sept3:Stargazers in south and central Africa were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on Thursday with the Moon moving across the Sun to form a “ring of fire”. At
London, September 2: Scientists trying to predict the future path of Zika say that 2.6 billion people living in parts of Asia and Africa could be at risk of infection,
New Delhi,Sept1: People can spectate a rare burning ring of fire in the skies of Africa on Thursday. The moon will glide between the sun and the earth blocking most
Utah August 20In photos, 12-year-old Aryanna Gourdin is pictured posing with dead wild animals — an impala, a giraffe, a zebra — ones she hunted and killed on a recent trip to South Africa. The huntress
New Delhi , August 19: Nando’s, the South Africa based international chain of casual dining restaurants serving Afro Portuguese cuisine, continues to increase its presence in New Delhi with their first outlet in West Delhi at
Beijing, July 20: China is sending its special envoy for Africa to the continent to help with efforts to resolve the political crisis in South Sudan, China`s foreign ministry said
Washington, July 15 The West African Ebola outbreak that began in 2013 is now under control, 23 countries in Africa remain environmentally suitable for animal-to-human transmission of the Ebola virus,
BANGUI, June 30 : Clinging to her toy dog, 18-month-old Clemence Mokbem stares ahead as nurses rush past to tend to crying babies in the hot, overcrowded intensive care ward in
WASHINGTON, June 25: US first lady Michelle Obama will travel to Africa on Sunday with daughters Sasha and Malia and her mother as part of an effort to promote girls’ education,
DOUALA/DAKAR (Africa), June 22: Clarisse was kicked out of their home by his family when her husband died of malaria last year in the Cameroonian city of Douala, and she was
New Delhi, June 22 : itel Mobile that entered India recently has broken into top 100 “Most Admired Brands in Africa” in 2015, the company said on Wednesday. Ranked 51st, itel
Accra, June 4 : Here’s a heaven-sent opportunity for Indian investors: Africa’s $1 trillion agriculture sector is seeking suitors and a report has already been drawn up on how India can
London, June 2: At least 17 million women and girls in Africa collect water every day, which increases their risk of sexual abuse, disease and dropping out of school, a study