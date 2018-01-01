AgingPopulation

Skill development answer to India’s aging population: Minister
New Delhi, June 8 : India needs to focus on developing skills of youth so that the country’s growth is not hampered when the population aged 60 or above grows manifold
New Delhi, June 8 : India needs to focus on developing skills of youth so that the country’s growth is not hampered when the population aged 60 or above grows manifold
Five states with no more than 32 per cent of India’s population of senior citizens (above 60) cornered 71 per cent of the Rs 34 crore that the Centre provided