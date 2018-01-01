Tamil Nadu, Jan 30: Continuing with the crackdown on dissidents in the wake of its RK Nagar bypoll defeat, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu removed its Coimbatore Lok Sabha
TamilNadu, Jan 20: The AIADMK said on Saturday it would seek disqualification of ruling Congress and DMK legislators in Puducherry “for holding office of profit,” in view of the Election
Chennai, January 17: Not only the life of Jayalalithaa, her death is also on news headlines even after her sad demise on 5th December 2016 at Chennai’s Apollo hospital. Speculations
Chennai, Jan 12: Apollo Hospitals on Friday submitted two suitcases packed with documents related to the treatment given to then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to an inquiry commission
New Delhi, Jan 11: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of alleged middleman and sidelined AIADMK leader T. T.V. Dinakaran’s aide Sukesh Chandrashekar in a bribery
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, Dec 29: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday took oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency. Dhinakaran took at the Speaker’s
Chennai, Dec 28: The ruling AIADMK today continued to crack the whip against supporters of rival leader TTV Dhinakaran post its RK Nagar bypoll defeat, expelling 44 of them and
Chennai, Dec 24: The counting of votes for the crucial Chennai’s R K Nagar Assembly constituency began at 8 a.m on Sunday. The results are expected to be out by
Chennai, December 22: The commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death Friday summoned All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala
New Delhi, Dec 5: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday filed a caveat in Delhi High Court in connection with the election symbol ‘hat’. In the petition
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, December 1: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran filed for nomination in the upcoming RK Nagar by-elections saying that will teach a lesson to
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 31: The EPS faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam decided to bypass the Madras High court ban on posters and banners of living personalities. They are
Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, October 21: AIADMK is safe as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his support for the party, said Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji. Balaji said,
Chennai, October 6: The Election Commission on Friday evening had adjourned hearing in AIADMK Two-leaves symbol conflict case on 13 October, 3 PM. The fighting for “two leaves” symbol had reached its
Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, September 27: Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian on Wednesday said that they were briefed on the health status of jayalalithaa by the state Health Minister and the Apollo
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 26: Actor Kamal Haasan said that his professional rival Rajinikanth is a suitable ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party while Kamal Hassan itself is a rationalist, clearly giving
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 20: The Madras High Court today extended the stay on conduct of a floor test in Tamil Nadu assembly till its further orders. It would also hold back
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: The Opposition Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators are planning mass resignations from the state Assembly to force early elections in the state. According to reliable sources, P
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: A day after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal disqualified the 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran and pulled back their support to chief minister Edappadi K
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 18: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has eventually disqualified 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran. Joining with TTV Dinakaran’s group the above mentioned 18 MLAs