AIADMKDeputyGeneralSecretary

Chennai, April 18: Tamil Nadu ministers discuss a possible merger of both factions of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the absence of Dinakaran. Late-night discussions are back
New Delhi, April 17: Highly placed sources in the Delhi police have revealed that an FIR was filed against TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s nephew, following a tipoff
Chennai, April 17: Delhi police arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middlemen in the TTV Dinakaran’s bribery case. Sukesh was accused of allegedly offering a bribe for AIADMK’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol’.
Chennai, Mar 01: VK Sasikala’s nephew and parliamentarian TTV Dinakaran, is being designated as Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government in New Delhi with a status of senior Minister.
Chennai, Feb 22: Sasikala’s nephew and Rajya Sabha member TTV Dinakaran today took charge as AIADMK Deputy general secretary. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala had