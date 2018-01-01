AIADMKfight

The power fight between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK interin General Secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan continued for this third day ahead of the Governor’s visit to the
Chennai, Feb 08: Election Commission says AIADMK rules don’t allow interim general-secretary, jolt for Sasikala. According to the AIADMK constitution enacted by founder M G Ramachandran, the general secretary is all
Chennai, Feb 08: Amid political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds charge for the southern state, today continued to stay put in Mumbai with
Chennai, Feb 08: It’s twist after twist in the battle for Tamil Nadu. According to AIADMK sources close to Panneerselvam, he will be withdrawing his resignation from the governor. Currently,
Chennai, December 28: Before the AIADMK meet a violent incident had taken place, where the supporters of Sasikala Natarajan has attacked the lawyer and advisory of MP Sasikala Pushapa. In