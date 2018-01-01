#AIADMKMLAs
OPS to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again? Demands ouster of Sasiakala, Dinakaran and probe in Jayalalithaa's death
Vote of confidence yet to begin amid uncertainty

Chennai, Feb 17: Vote of confidence yet to begin amid uncertainty prevailing in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Reportedly, the speaker has denied the appeal of the O Panneerselvam group to conduct

Sasikala claims majority support from AIADMK MLAs

Chennai, Feb 13: AIADMK party Interim General Secretary VK Sasikala on Monday asserted that she had the strength “to manage any number of enemies”, claiming majority support among AIADMK MLAs.