#aid
Sleep disorder drug aid in weight loss

Washington D.C. , Dec. 14: Good news for obese people, who are struggling to control their desire for food to lose weight, as a team of scientists has found that

Armed assailants kidnap US aid worker in Niger

Niamey,Oct15:Armed assailants have abducted a US aid worker from outside his home in Niger, killing his bodyguard and a police officer before fleeing north toward neighboring Mali, a Niger government

12 killed as airstrikes hit aid convoy in Syria

Damascus,Sept20:Syria’s cease-fire has faltered further after an aid convoy was hit by airstrikes, with activists saying at least 12 people were killed in the attack, mostly truck drivers and Red