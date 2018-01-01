#AIR
Kansas reporter goof-up yawning caught on air

Kansas ,April25:Kansas based reporter Deedee was lined up to go live when someone in the production control room accidentally put her on-air. Unfortunately for her, she was yawning at that

Beijing issues first air pollution alert

BEIJING,Oct3: Beijing city today issued its first yellow alert for air pollution in the second half of this year with Met department forecasting that smog will continue to engulf the

U.S. drone air strike in Afghanistan kills 18

Kabul,Sept28:A suspected U.S. drone strike against Islamic State in Afghanistan killed 18 people on Wednesday, most of them militants but possibly including some civilians, Afghan officials said. Civilians casualties in

WHO says that 90% of world breathing polluted air

NewYork,Sept27:Nine out of 10 people globally are breathing poor quality air, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, calling for dramatic action against pollution that is blamed for more than six