Beijing, Dec 26: German luxury car manufacturer BMW will recall 193,611 vehicles in China due to defective airbags, officials said on Monday. China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Airbag Defects: BMW will recall 193,611 vehicles in China
Ford Figo to have 7 air bag safety feature
NewDelhi,Dec14:Ford has recently updated the automatic variant of its Aspire compact sedan to give it seven airbags. The Ford Figo Aspire gets two airbags as standard for the driver and
Takata airbag rupture defect caused 11th US death
California,Oct21:About 100 million Takata airbags have been recalled, some 70 million in the US Getty/AFP/File The rupture of a recalled airbag made by the Japanese company Takata has been linked
Airbag and emissions control issues, Toyota recalls 3.37 million cars
Japan, June 29: Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp has recalled 3.37 million cars worldwide over possible defects involving airbags and emissions control units. The automaker on Wednesday said it was recalling