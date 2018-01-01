Air China to suspend flights to North Korea from Monday
Beijing, April 15: Air China has decided to suspend its flights between Beijing and North Korean capital Pyongyang. The suspension of service will go into effect from Monday, according to
Beijing, April 15: Air China has decided to suspend its flights between Beijing and North Korean capital Pyongyang. The suspension of service will go into effect from Monday, according to
Beijing, Sep 08: Air China says it has removed copies of its in-flight magazine containing an article that told visitors to take precautions when visiting areas of London with large
Beijing,Sept8:A Chinese airline has reportedly warned passengers that “precautions” should be taken when visiting areas in London mainly populated by “Indians, Pakistanis and black people”. Air China included the comments