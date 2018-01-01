Air fares up 65% on holiday season demand
Mumbai, Dec 27: Last-minute domestic flight ticket prices are up 65% on a year-on-year basis on the back of strong travel demand in the Christmas-New Year week, according to online
Mumbai, Dec 27: Last-minute domestic flight ticket prices are up 65% on a year-on-year basis on the back of strong travel demand in the Christmas-New Year week, according to online
New Delhi, November 11: As the government announces levy to fund regional connectivity scheme, air fares would rise accordingly. The government will impose up to Rs 8,500 levy on flights