Tawang/Arunachal Pradesh, October 6: 5 Airforce personnel dead and one critically injured after the Airforce chopper Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The Indian
AGRA,July7: An Air Force transport plane at the Agra airbase had an unusual and unwelcome guest on Wednesday – an eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python. The large reptile was trapped inside the
CAPE CANAVERAL,July1: United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , for the first time beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX in competition for an Air Force satellite
Gwalior/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Gwalior Police have arrested two persons for the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl. They are the victim’s sister and brother-in-law. “The victim was gang raped
KOLKATA,April17: An Air Force officer posted at Fort William died after falling from the balcony of his second floor flat at the officers’ mess in Kolkata, A Defence spokesman said.
NEW DELHI, Jan 13: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday flew solo in a MIG-21 fighter jet, the oldest fighter aircraft in the IAF’s inventory, a defence statement said.
Uttarakhand, October 19: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force helicopter crashes on take-off in Uttarakhand. No one is reported to be hurt in the incident. The Mi17 V5 chopper
New Delhi,Oct18: On Tuesday in Karachi, a Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashed near Musharraf colony. The Dawn was the first to report on the incidence. The agency said,
ISLAMABAD,Sept23: Pakistan’s air force closed a major highway on Thursday to let it practice landing jets on the road, in what it said was routine training not related to heightened
Colombo, Sept 12: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena today appointed Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathi as the new Air Force Commander and has promoted him to the rank of Air Marshal,
New Delhi, September 1: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Thursday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to remain a thorn in our flesh till date.
New Delhi, Aug 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday dedicated to the nation the Pasighat advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh which will allow fighter aircraft like Su 30
New Delhi August 18:India and the US will discuss co-producing military aircraft including the F-16s during US Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James’ upcoming visit to New Delhi later this