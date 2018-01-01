New Delhi, Jan 11: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch today strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for single-brand retail and foreign investment
New Delhi, Jan 10: Giving a big push to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to a number of
New Delhi , Dec 14 : Three staff members were suspended and a warning letter was issued to the pilot of Air India Airlines after they reached late for their
New Delhi, August 24: A case is registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Etawah against Alok Dubey of Raj Construction Company, the dumper driver and contractor. At the same
New Delhi, August 17: The Air India has launched direct flights from Delhi to Stockholm,by adding the capital of Sweden its tenth destination in Europe. The airlines operated a Dreamliner
New Delhi, August 15: Air India has ushered in a new era for military fliers beginning this Independence Day. As a mark of gratitude for the services of soldiers, the
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to Sri Lankan Tamils was fulfilled on Friday when national carrier Air India on Friday connected two historical destinations- Varanasi
New Delhi,July31: The air hostess and crew members of the Air India Mumbai to Jeddah flight were detained in Saudi Arabia for three hours due to a permit issue. The
GRENOBLE,July29:Body parts that could belong to passengers killed in one or other of two Air India plane crashes more than 50 years ago have been found on Mont Blanc in
CHENNAI,July21: Around 1kg of morphine was found in a packet at the bottom of a food trolley of an Air Indiaaircraft soon after it landed at Delhi airport from Chennai on Wednesday. The flight departed
New Delhi, June 29: Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra said he was not brave enough to take on debt-laden Air India after the government said it would privatize the ailing national
New Delhi, June 29: IndiGo Airlines, possessed by InterGlobe Aviation, has communicated a spontaneous enthusiasm for purchasing a stake in state-claimed transporter Air India, TV station CNBC-TV18 provided details regarding Thursday
New Delhi, June 29: The Central Government approved plans on Wednesday to privatize debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline
New Delhi,June22: Tata Group has shown an interest in buying a stake in debt-laden Air India amid the government looking at various options, including full or partial privatisation, to revive the
New Delhi, June 16: The Congress Party on Friday said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy for should be blacklisted by the Parliament for creating ruckus at the
Mumbai,April24: In a major bonanza, the Air India has revised the minimum age limit for senior citizens to avail discounted tickets from existing 63 to 60 years, official sources said.
New Delhi, April 19: An Air India flight with approx 300 passengers on-board, grounded before its departure for New York due to technical failure at Delhi airport. Air India flight
New Delhi: Air India lifted its ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. The airlines had lifted its ban after Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju wrote a letter to Air India asking
Mumbai, April 07: A day after Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad refused to tender an apology to the 60-year-old Air India staffer, the airline on Friday canceled his tickets between
NEW DELHI, April07: Air India’s Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) has said that it will be a ‘shame’ if Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is allowed to resume flying “without a