NEW DELHI,August17: Commanders working with Indian carriers will now have to serve a one-year notice period before leaving their airline to join another one. Bowing to pressure from big airlines,
Children crying noisily in public transport or during a movie can be pretty annoying for people around and while parents try their best, some toddlers just don’t seem to be
New Delhi , Jan 10:Aside from variations in cabins and service quality, there’s the major concern of how likely you are to get delayed. Fly on the wrong airline and
NEW YORK, US,Dec22: A Yemeni-American YouTube star from New York, Adam Saleh, called for a boycott of Delta Airlines after charging he was removed from one of its flights on
New Delhi,Nov11: Airfares are set to rise with the government deciding to levy up to Rs 8,500 per flight on major routes to fund the regional air connectivity scheme. The
Islamabad,Oct21:Serene Air, Pakistan’s upcoming airline, is set to begin operations along domestic routes by the end of 2016, DawnNews learnt on Wednesday. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Serene Air
NEW DELHI,Oct6: “Sweetheart chill.” Deepa Malik, who made India proud by winning a silver medal at the recent Rio Paralympic, was stunned to hear these words from an airhostess when
New Delhi, October 3: After India conducted surgical strikes in PoK across the Line of Control as a pay back mission to the Uri terror attacks, commercial flights from India would
Carlisle,Sept26:A British woman has become one of the world’s youngest commercial airline captains at the age of 26. Kate McWilliams, from Carlisle, said she is asked about her age by
Mumbai August 22Deepika Padukone is flying high with her Hollywood film and big endorsement deals. Deepika Padukone has now been roped in as the new brand ambassador of domestic airline
Seattle August 5:Seattle-based Amazon is unveiling its first branded cargo plane,Amazon One one of 40 jetliners that will make up the e-commerce giant’s own air transportation network as it takes