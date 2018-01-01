#airlines
Air fares up 65% on holiday season demand

Mumbai, Dec 27: Last-minute domestic flight ticket prices are up 65% on a year-on-year basis on the back of strong travel demand in the Christmas-New Year week, according to online

Japanese airlines ban Galaxy Note 7 on airplanes

TOKYO, JAPAN,Oct17: Japan has barred all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from airplanes, mirroring moves by US regulators and a string of carriers that banned the recalled devices over fire