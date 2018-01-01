#airport
Five killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Florida, Jan 7:Police said a lone gunman opened fire Friday at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, killing five people and injuring eight others in a brief, bloody shooting rampage.

Delhi Airport launches first e-shopping portal

NewDelhi,Dec16:The move that aims to achieve Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Digital India’, allows travellers to pre-order products online from more than 20 categories , including beauty, confectionery, fashion, souvenirs etc

One killed in knife attack at Bangladesh airport

Dhaka,Nov7: A security guard was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack on Sunday night at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh capital Dhaka. The deceased was

Gold bars worth Rs 38 lakh seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai,Oct21:A baggage trolley carrying 12 gold bars worth Rs 38,52,360 was serized at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday. The bars weighed around 1392 grams. Further investigation

