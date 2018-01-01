Jan 31: The people who reached Newark International Airport to board the flight was in for a surprise. On the waiting area was a passenger who grabbed the attention of
VISAKHAPATNAM,June15: Telugu Desam Party lawmaker JC Diwakar Reddy created a huge ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday morning after being denied a boarding pass for arriving late for his
Damascus, April27:A large explosion hit in the area of Damascus International Airport followed by a fire in the same place early on Thursday the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
Lhasa, March 6 : The second-largest airport terminal in Tibet started operation on Monday, officials said. The new terminal, the sixth to open in Tibet, is located at Nyingchi Mainling
WASHINGTON, Feb25: Son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media
Florida, Jan 7:Police said a lone gunman opened fire Friday at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, killing five people and injuring eight others in a brief, bloody shooting rampage.
Mumbai,Jan 5:The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 42 gold biscuits having approximate market value of Rs 1.29 crore from a 26-year-old man at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The
Prague, Dec 31: A plane flying from Spain to Warsaw made an emergency landing over a bomb threat at the old Prague-Ruzyne airport in Prague on Friday, Czech Television (CT)
NewDelhi,Dec16:The move that aims to achieve Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Digital India’, allows travellers to pre-order products online from more than 20 categories , including beauty, confectionery, fashion, souvenirs etc
NEW DELHI,Dec14: Over Rs. 3 crore in banned currency were found in a hotel in central Delhi this morning, packaged to escape detection at airports. The money was to be
New Delhi, Dec 12 At least 16 kg gold biscuits hidden in baby diapers were today recovered from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after a group of fliers coming from
Dhaka,Nov7: A security guard was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack on Sunday night at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh capital Dhaka. The deceased was
Mumbai,Oct21:A baggage trolley carrying 12 gold bars worth Rs 38,52,360 was serized at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday. The bars weighed around 1392 grams. Further investigation
Mumbai,Oct19: Amid reports that terrorists could use drone-like objects to launch an attack in Mumbai, the pilot of a private airline on Tuesday reported seeing a drone while landing at
New Delhi,Oct15: Meat exporter Moin Qureshi was arrested, on Saturday, at Delhi Airport.He was trying to go to Dubai. A lookout notice was issued against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).
NewDelhi,Oct14:The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched free Wi-Fi facilities at metro stations on its airport express line. DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh launched the facility at
Dubai, Oct 5:Dubai International Airport has set a record of 7.7 million passengers in August, with India being the top destination country accounting for over 9 lakh travellers, according to
DUBAI,Sept28: Officials say Dubai International Airport closed for a half hour after a drone flew by its airspace. The airport says it stopped flight operations just after 8 am. Wednesday
New Delhi, Sep 28 :The GMR consortium-AAI run Delhi Airport has become the first carbon neutral airport in Asia-Pacific following a series of measures taken by it to reduce carbon
QUEENS, N.Y.,Sept23: Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport was reopened after police cleared the unattended vehicle that was found near the terminal Thursday night. Port Authority confirmed they were investigating an unattended vehicle at the