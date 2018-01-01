#airstrike
Airstrike by US kills 11 Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan

Kabul/Afghanistan,September 9: Eleven Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike, conducted by the United State force in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to reports,The government officials stated that the

Turkish air strikes hit 12 targets in north Iraq

Ankara,Sept6:Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 targets in northern Iraq late on Monday, the military said, striking a region where Ankara says the leadership of Turkey’s outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK is