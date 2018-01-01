Kabul/Afghanistan, December 2: At least 12 militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed and eight others were injured in two airstrikes conducted by foreign forces in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
The talks held on January 23-24, in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, should be seen against the grim toll of the turmoil in Syria that began in February/March of 2011: More than
Amman,Dec23:At least 88 civilians have been killed in 24 hours of Turkish air strikes on an Islamic State group bastion in northern Syria, a monitoring group said Friday.A barrage of
Sanaa, Nov 23: At least 12 Yemenis were killed and six injured in Saudi Arabia-led airstrikes in the Hajja province on Wednesday, officials said. Residents said passengers travelling in a
Washington,Nov5:The Pentagon has confirmed that Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan, Faruq al-Qatani, was killed in a US strike. The airstrike was carried out on October 23 in Kunar province,
Moscow, Oct 28: Russian Defense Ministry denied the involvement of the alleged airstrikes on a school in Idlib in Syria, saying the evidence spreading among media was “fabricated.” “The video
Damascus,Oct1:Russia is sending more warplanes to Syria to ramp up its air campaign, a Russian newspaper reported on Friday, as the United States said diplomacy to halt the violence was
Damascus,Sept20:Syria’s cease-fire has faltered further after an aid convoy was hit by airstrikes, with activists saying at least 12 people were killed in the attack, mostly truck drivers and Red
Sanaa, August 31: At least 16 civilians were killed on Wednesday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the northern Yemeni city of Saada, a stronghold of the
Kabul, July 11 At least 13 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in an airstrike, a defence official said on Monday. “Based on a confirmed tip-off,
Aleppo July 9:Air strikes have killed at least 22 people in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, as a government-announced ceasfire entered its third and final day and pro-government forces continued a