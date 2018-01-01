#Airtel
Airtel gives Reliance Jio a run for its money

New Delhi, April07:If Reliance Jio has started a telecom war in wireless data by offering free services, Bharti Airtel wants to win it by offering high quality services. The Sunil

Airtel launches VFiber 100Mbps broadband service in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad,Dec24:Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced launch of ‘V-Fiber’ in Ahmedabad, to offer superfast broadband to its customers. ‘V-Fiber’ is based on Vectorization – Europe’s No.

Airtel payment bank service launched in Rajasthan

NewDelhi,Nov23:Telecom services company Bharti Airtel   has pipped online marketplace Paytm to launch India’s first payments bank — Airtel Payments Bank. The company has chosen Rajasthan as the launch pad

