Ajmer dargah head sacked after he supported beef ban
Ajmer, April05: The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah, who had supported a ban on the sale of beef, was on Wednesday “sacked” by his brother. On Monday, Syed Zainul Abedin
Ajmer, April05: The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah, who had supported a ban on the sale of beef, was on Wednesday “sacked” by his brother. On Monday, Syed Zainul Abedin
KANPUR , Dec28 : More than 40 people have been injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh this morning. Eight of the passengers brought
Jaipur August 17: On Monday, when the country celebrated its 70th Independence Day, a woman in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district was badly thrashed, tied to tree and her hair was chopped