Al-Shabab rebel group on offensive in central Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia-based rebel group al-Shabab has been on the offensive in recent months retaking strings of towns in south and central Somalia. Since the start of this year
Nairobi,Oct7: Suspected Islamic extremists killed six people in an attack in northern Kenyanear the border with Somalia, an official said Thursday, while the al-Shabab extremist group claimed it had targeted
Nairobi,Oct6:Suspected al-Shabab militants have killed at least six people in an attack in north-east Kenya, the regional governor said. Ali Roba, governor of Mandera County, said one person had also