Here’s another reason why boozing is bad for you. Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of cancer by irreparably harming DNA, a study finds. Much previous research looking at the
London/UK, Jan 2: Various studies in the past have shown that drinking alcohol carelessly can give many problems related to health to a person. But if you are one of
Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 28: Consumption of eggs, non vegetarian food and alcohol have been banned at Vrindavan and Barsana as the two places have been declared as ‘holy pilgrimage
Washington DC/ USA, September 26: All alcohol lovers out there, here is a good news for you! Your liver can be kept safe from the risks of binge drinking by
Panaji/ Goa, September 9: Now, you won’t be allowed to enjoy the waves at Goa post-sunset and after consuming alcohol, says media reports. Goa tourism department plans to enact a
London/UK, August 28: The dangers associated with consuming alcohol have long been known. From the increased incidences of liver disease to other health issues, alcohol’s impact on the body is
Patna,July31:The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the deadline for Bihar liquor traders to shift their stock of alcohol outside the state. The apex court said that whatever alcohol
Miami, May30:Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida’s Jupiter Island on Monday. Golf superstar Tiger Woods was charged with
London, Feb 1: People living in poverty may be 1.5 times or 46 per cent more at risk of an early death than individuals who are obese and heavily consume
Islamabad, Jan. 14: Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Shahi Syed has suggested death penalty for politicians who consume alcohol. He made the remarks at the Senate Standing Committee on Interior
Islamabad, Jan 14: Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Shahi Syed has suggested death penalty for politicians who consume alcohol. He made the remarks at the Senate Standing Committee on Interior
MOSCOW,Dec19: At least twenty-five residents of the Siberian city of Irkutsk have died after drinking bath oil, hoping it would give them the same sensation as alcohol, Russian investigators said
New York, November 29: In a step that could lead to development of drugs to regulate alcohol consumption, researchers have identified a gene variant that suppresses the desire for a
Washington, Nov 16: Approach to preventing alcohol and drug use by some adolescents should begin in early childhood, suggests a study published in Developmental Psychology journal. “The children of parents
A new version of alcohol that does not come with hangover will be commonplace by 2050, a British professor has claimed. The new type of synthetic alcohol, known as “alcosynth”,
NEW DELHI August 12: Two pilots of Air India and Jet Airways have been suspended for four years after they were found drunk after they landed their flights in India.The government
PATNA August 9: Bihar, witnessing a series of audacious kidnappings and murders, has a major problem to contend with. Police officers are categorical that they don’t want a promotion. Bihar, witnessing
PANAJI: Rampant with complaints about drinking of alcohol on beaches, roads and highways and in public areas by tourists, the Goa government on Monday introduced a new amendment to state excise law
Consumption of alcohol, has been part of human life since the dawn of civilization. Many centuries later it has acquired an elegant, classy profile. Today classic vintage goes hand in
New Delhi, July 22: In a shocking claim, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa has said that Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann comes to Parliament in an inebriated state.