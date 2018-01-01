AlcoholBan

Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women
Colombo, January 15: Sri Lankan government reinstated the ban on alcohol sale to women, days after lifting it. The law that prohibits women from buying alcohol was lifted first time in
Colombo, January 15: Sri Lankan government reinstated the ban on alcohol sale to women, days after lifting it. The law that prohibits women from buying alcohol was lifted first time in
Patna, July 23: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today launched a scathing attack on his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar accusing him of using the ban on alcohol as a “political