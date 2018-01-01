Damascus, Jan 20: At least 100 militants of the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front were killed by US-led airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo province on Friday. The anti-terror coalition targeted a training
Why is Aleppo in such heavy focus just when the Syrians have more or less wrested the eastern part of their biggest city from an assortment of extremist Jabhat Al
Damascus, Dec 20: Seven-year-old Bana Alabed, who tweets with the help of her mother Fatemah about the war-torn Syria, has been safely evacuated from the city of Aleppo, media reports said.
Paris, Dec 20 : French President Francois Hollande welcomed UN humanitarian resolution on Syria’s Aleppo, hoping the move will pave the way to a lasting ceasefire deal and talks of
Cilvegözü (Turkey) ,Dec19: Seven-year-old Bana al-Abed, whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war in Syria, was evacuated from the divided Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday,
Damascus, Dec 15 (IANS) The evacuation of rebels remaining in the Syrian city of Aleppo will start soon, the Syrian army said on Thursday. Following intense negotiations, a ceasefire returned
Paris, Dec15: The Eiffel Tower will go dark in a symbolic recall of Paris city`s support to Aleppo and its citizens.” France turned off the famed lights of the iconic
Aleppo, Dec 14 : The evacuation of rebel fighters from eastern Aleppo — as part of a ceasefire deal between rebels and the Syrian government which marked the end of the
Aleppo,Dec6:Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old girl who had been tweeting from the rebel-held section of Aleppo, suddenly went silent days after she reported her home had been bombed and the family
Damascus,Oct1:At least two barrel bombs hit the largest hospital in the rebel-held side of Syria’s Aleppo city on Saturday, the medical organisation that supports it said. The facility, known as
Damascus,Sept28:Airstrikes targeted the two largest hospitals in the eastern part of Aleppo, Syria early Wednesday. Damage from the strikes temporarily knocked the hospitals out of service, further limiting medical care
ALEPPO (SYRIA) SEP 21 : Dozens of airstrikes battered Aleppo and its outskirts overnight, AFP’s correspondent in the battleground northern Syrian city said Wednesday. More than 100 explosions were heard between
Washington, Aug 31 : The Islamic States spokesman and strategist of external terror operations, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, was killed in the Syrian province of Aleppo, the group has announced, as
Beirut ,August 26: Eleven children were killed on Thursday in a barrel bomb attack carried out by government forces on a rebel-held neighbourhood of Syria’s Aleppo city, a monitor said.
Damascus August 19: At least 70 rebels were killed in airstrikes that struck Syria`s Aleppo city, the state-run news agency Sana reported on Thursday. As many as 74 airstrikes were
Aleppo July 11 :Syrian regime forces have warded off a fierce assault by opposition fighters seeking to reopen their only supply route into Aleppo city, killing at least 29 rebels,