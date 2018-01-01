AleppoBattle

Battle of Aleppo: Rebel evacuation will start soon
Damascus, Dec 15 (IANS) The evacuation of rebels remaining in the Syrian city of Aleppo will start soon, the Syrian army said on Thursday. Following intense negotiations, a ceasefire returned
Damascus, Dec 15 (IANS) The evacuation of rebels remaining in the Syrian city of Aleppo will start soon, the Syrian army said on Thursday. Following intense negotiations, a ceasefire returned
Aleppo, Dec 14 : The evacuation of rebel fighters from eastern Aleppo — as part of a ceasefire deal between rebels and the Syrian government which marked the end of the