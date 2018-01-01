Aligarh, Jan 10: People can go wrong with anything, but not with the National Anthem and it is more shocking when a political figure fails to sing it. A fresh
Aligarh/Uttar Pradesh, September 8: In a gas cylinder blast, that happened in a house at Insaan Nagar in Aligarh, two people lost their lives leaving a dozen injured. According to
Aligarh,July22: Just a day after former UP Minister and BSP Party head Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha, an outrageous video of a 14-yr-old Dalit boy being stripped, assaulted and abused by a group of boys
Aligarh, June 07: Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Aligarh chief was arrested for allegedly posting an “objectionable photo” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Facebook,
Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 13: Amid the hue and cry over a mob thrashing of six men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district for skinning a buffalo, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said
Aligarh, Nov 1: At least five persons of two different communities were injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Tension was reported from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area
AGRA,Oct26: A 64-year-old seniorAligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor, a cancer patient, died at the varsity’s hospital after the authorities could not arrange an ambulance for him for over six hours, bringing
Aligarh August 19: A Samajawadi Party leader’s nephew was stabbed to death here after which mobs went on a rampage and ransacked half a dozen shops.Mohammad Adil (20), nephew of
Aligarh July 25:After the exodus of Hindu families in Kairana,a molestation incident has spread fear among the Hindu community in Babri Mandi area in Aligarh.The fears of Hindu families were strengthened