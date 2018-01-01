AligarhMuslimUniversity

Aligarh, Jan 08: In Search of a missing student Mannan Wani, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday had conducted raids at the Aligarh Muslim University. Mannan, who hailed from Jammu
Aligarh, Sep 24 : A group of AMU students today took out a silent march to press their demand for holding Students Union election as scheduled after the varsity authorities put
Aligarh, Sep 22: Will the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor, Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah (retd), exit before the September 26 hearing in the Supreme Court challenging his appointment for
Aligarh, Sep 21 : The Aligarh Muslim University today cancelled the election to the varsity’s Students’ Union, which was scheduled to be held on September 27, citing “disturbing situation” due to
Aligarh, September 19: A Kashmiri student was on Monday expelled from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for posting “objectionable” comments on Facebook over the terror attack on the army base in Uri.