AllahabadHighCourt

Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh, October 12: The High court has acquitted Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar in their daughter Aarushi Talwar’s murder. The verdict came after a long span of four years
Lucknow, July 03: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today will frame charges against former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati in an alleged rape case. On June 28,
New Delhi, May 11: Maintaining the same stand on the much debated triple talaq, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it opposes the system and wants to
New Delhi, May 11: Taking up the issue of triple talaq on Thursday, the Supreme Court observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not.
Lucknow, Jan 18: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission to decide, within three months, a complaint with regard to the Rs 104
New Delhi, Dec 08: The Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary on Thursday appreciated the judgment of Allahabad High Court on triple talaq, saying that she is happy that her Muslim sisters
Allahabad, Dec 08: Asserting that triple talaq violates the rights of Muslim women, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday termed it as unconstitutional. The court also said that no Personal
Lucknow, July 28: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday refused to quash the FIR lodged against former BJP state Vice-President Daya Shankar Singh and asked the state
Lucknow, Jun 11 : The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove or shift religious structures “in any form” which encroach on public roads including sideways. It