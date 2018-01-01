allergicreaction

Yellow jacket wasp sting gives UK man heart attack after allergic reaction
United Kingdom, September 25: The wasp stings are very painful and it takes lot of time to get cured but a wasp sting gives a heart attack to a man
United Kingdom, September 25: The wasp stings are very painful and it takes lot of time to get cured but a wasp sting gives a heart attack to a man
LONDON , Jan 11: A 15-year-old teenager in the UK has died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal from an Indian restaurant, following which two persons