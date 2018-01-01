AllIndiaAnnaDravidaMunnetraKazhagam

New Delhi/Chennai, May 22: The Tis Hazari Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the bail plea of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar with regard to the alleged bribery in
New Delhi, April 26: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted five-day police custody to ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V Dinakaran in the party symbol alleged
Chennai, April 21: A 7 member committee was formed by Chief Minister E Palanisami. The committee is headed by MP R Vaithiyalingam to hold merger talks with O Panneerselvam faction.
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 19: Amid the look out notice by the Delhi Police Crime branch against TTV Dinakaran, he has called for a meeting of the MLAs as well as
Chennai/New Delhi, April 18: A day after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran was booked for charges of bribery, the FIR filed by the Delhi
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 18: A day after the two factions of the All Anna India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), one led by O. Pannerselvam and the other by V.K. Sasikala