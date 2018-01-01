Allpartydelegation

New Delhi, September 7: An all-party delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir met here on Wednesday to decide the future course of action to restore peace in the troubled Valley. Union
New Delhi, September 7: Asserting that the all-party delegation represented the collective will of the Indian Parliament, the Congress has asserted that by refusing to talk with the representatives, the Hurriyat has disregarded the collective will
New Delhi, September 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Tuesday criticised the Hurriyat leaders for refusing to talk despite the all-party delegation members visiting their house and said that they are
New Delhi, September 6: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who led the all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir, will today brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the two-day visit to the
Srinagar, September 5: The all-party delegation led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu on Monday after spending nearly two days in the Kashmir Valley in a bid to
New Delhi, Sep 03: Ahead of the visit of an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir, political parties on Saturday pitched for holding dialogue with “all stakeholders”, including Hurriyat, to douse
New Delhi, August 30: Hailing the Centre’s decision to send an all-party delegation led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Srinagar on September 4, National Panthers Party (NPP) leader Harsh Dev Singh on Tuesday said