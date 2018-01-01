ARHA !!! Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy named their daughter
Chennai, Dec 25 : Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has
Chennai, Dec 25 : Telugu film star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who have been married for five years, have named their daughter Arha. The couple also has
Chennai, Sep 24 : Actress Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Dhanush’s “Thodari”, has been roped in to play Allu Arjun’s love interest in his upcoming yet-untitled bilingual project which marks his
Mumbai, May 18 : He came, he saw, he conquered – just like he has for the past 3 years with each of his films. Southen superstar Allu Arjun has earned