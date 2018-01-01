Alzheimers

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 25 : Regular consumption of mushrooms which act as functional food may enhance nerve growth in the brain to reduce or delay development of age-related neurodegenerative diseases like
Washington D.C. , Jan. 25: A study claims that mushrooms may enhance nerve growth in the brain that can prevent the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. According to researchers,
London, Jan 18: Scientists have engineered a new technique for precisely measuring the properties of individual protein molecules floating in a liquid, a finding that could one day lead to
London, Dec 15: Researchers have in a breakthrough study found that brains of people genetically inclined towards Alzheimer’s are likely to show abnormal immune reactions as early as about seven years
New York, August 27: While consumption of meat, sweets, and high-fat dairy products that characterise a Western diet significantly increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, traditional Indian diet is associated with
New York, July 30: Use of electrical brain stimulation can enhance memory during sleep and strengthen memory in healthy people, says a study. According to the researchers, transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS)
Washington D.C, Jun 17: Currently, no treatment can stop Alzheimer’s disease, but now, a new study has offered hope by showing that it possible to reverse memory loss in the
Toronto, June 4 : A dietary supplement containing a blend of 30 vitamins and minerals has the potential to slow the progress of catastrophic neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,