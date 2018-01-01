#Alzheimer’sdisease
Poor sleep may increase risk of Alzheimer’s

Washington DC/USA, July 19: Breathing problems during sleep may be a signal of an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, warns a study. According to researchers, treating conditions like sleep apnea and

Musical Way to a Healthy Life

“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” Kahlil GibranSince the dawn of civilization music has always enjoyed an exalted position.