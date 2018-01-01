Alzheimer’sdisease

Washington D.C. , Dec. 6 : Researchers offer a ray of hope to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease through a new treatment called hyperbaric oxygen therapy. According to American Friends
Washington D.C./USA, August 26: Good news for your grandparents! Ask them to involve in dancing; a new study claim that older people who take part in physical exercise, especially dancing,
Washington DC/USA, July 19: Breathing problems during sleep may be a signal of an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, warns a study. According to researchers, treating conditions like sleep apnea and
New York, Feb 1: Chronic episodes of a dip in the sugar levels in the brain may trigger the onset of cognitive decline, especially memory loss leading to Alzheimer’s disease,
Toronto, Jan 28: Babies whose mothers do not take adequate Vitamin-A nutrients during their pregnancy may be at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, even from the womb or
New York, December 21: A simple odour identification test can help identify people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease because the sense of smell declines sharply in its early stages,
Toronto, July 28: Researchers have developed new type of non-invasive eye scan that can identify Alzheimer’s disease long before the onset of symptoms. The new eye scan uses polarised light to highlight
New York, July 13: Administering the primary female sex hormone estrogen via a skin patch shortly after menopause may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in women, suggests new research. The study, published in
“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” Kahlil GibranSince the dawn of civilization music has always enjoyed an exalted position.
London, July 6: Combining machine learning method — a type of artificial intelligence — with a special MRI technique may help physicians predict who is more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease,
London, June 22: Alzheimer’s Disease and Type-2 diabetes are so closely related that drugs currently used to control glucose levels in diabetes may also alleviate the symptoms and progression of the