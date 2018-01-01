AmanatullahKhan

New Delhi, May 3: Kumar Vishwas has been made AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge. He additionally did not need to apologise in spite of Arvind Kejriwal’s objection that he broadcast his grievances
Kumar Vishwas made AAP Rajasthan in-charge, Amanatullah Khan suspended
Fresh FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan : This time for threatening a group of protesters
New Delhi, Oct 26: Already in police custody for allegedly threatening a woman, yet another complaint has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan went to the Police station to get himself arrested but police refused
New Delhi, Sep 19: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is facing allegation of sexual harassment, on Monday went to the Jamia Nagar Police station to get himself arrested but police
Aam Aadmi Party has “anti-women character”- BJP
New Delhi, July 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of having “anti-women character” after its Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan was
Aam Admi Party alleges cornering by Delhi Police, as they frequently target party legislators
New Delhi, July 23 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police was framing party legislators in false cases at the behest of the BJP-led central government.