Majidi squad is not the so-called ‘secular Kashmiri face’, ‘it’s not the ‘Muslim boys who clean Hindu pilgrimage centre route’. They are some enthusiastic trekkers who loves nature and environment.
Srinagar, Jul 19:A 60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2. 17 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance
NEW DELHI,July12: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the government over the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, terming it a “grave and unacceptable security lapse” and asked Prime
Houston, July 12: US Congressmen have condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir which killed seven, including six women. They have critisised the despicable act of terrorism. Several Congressmen from
Bengaluru/Jammu, July 11: As many as 200 Kannadigas who have gone on a pilgrimage on Amarnath are stranded in violence hit Kashmir, sources said. No yatri was allowed to move towards