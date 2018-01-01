AmarnathYatra

Houston, July 12: US Congressmen have condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir which killed seven, including six women. They have critisised the despicable act of terrorism. Several Congressmen from
Anantnag, July 11: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said the terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was an attempt to create communal violence and defame Kashimiris in
Jammu, June 28: The first batch of 2,280 pilgrims left Jammu base camp on Wednesday for this year’s Amarnath Yatra that begins on June 29. State Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal
Kolkata, June 27: With the Amarnath Yatra all set to begin from June 29, the Director General (DG) Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Tuesday assured that all security
Srinagar, August 18: The 48-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra, which started on July 2, ended peacefully on Thursday with ‘Puja’ inside the cave shrine, authorities said. “After the traditional Puja that
Jammu, July 21: A fresh batch of 1,282 pilgrims on Thursday left for twin base camps of Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas amidst tight security. A total of 1,212
Jammu, July 19: The annual Amarnath Yatra was today suspended for the third time in the last 10 days due to the ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Valley following the
Bengaluru/Jammu, July 11: As many as 200 Kannadigas who have gone on a pilgrimage on Amarnath are stranded in violence hit Kashmir, sources said. No yatri was allowed to move towards
Srinagar July 9:Following the gunbattle that killed Jammu and Kashmir’s most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani (21), the authorities on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir valley. The
Jammu, June 30 Amid tight security, the first batch of Amarnath yatris is all set to leave for the pilgrimage from the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bagwati Nagar in
New Delhi , June 30: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning tomorrow to review the security scenario there as well as arrangements for