Lucknow, January 6: Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh on Friday said he would not come in way of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’ success, adding that the latter should
Lucknow, Jan 2: Amar Singh who was expelled from the party by the Akhilesh camp, is also in Delhi to fine tune the strategy to ensure that the symbol remains
Lucknow, December 31: Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh on Saturday expressed happiness over the reconciliation in the party after the party’s Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav cancelled the suspension of
New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move is a ‘courageous’ experiment to eliminate black money, corruption and counterfeit currency, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has
Azamgarh, Nov 16: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh and an unidentified person for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection
Lucknow, Oct 27: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s “crisis manager” Amar Singh, at the centre of the storm that’s threatening to destroy the Samajwadi Party says, not surprisingly, he will always support
Lucknow,Oct26: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has some bad blood between secretary of SP party, Amar Singh.He and the UP MP have locked horns in a battle on the streets of
Lucknow, Oct 24: Shivpal Yadav has told SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, “Netaji, there is a need for you to take over reins of Uttar Pradesh.” Standing stoutly with Amar
Lucknow, Oct 24:Mulayam and Akhilesh shout at each other at the SP meet, moments after the SP chief asked his son to hug his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal leave
Lucknow, Sep 20: With the Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav backing him to the hilt, Amar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the national general secretary of Samajwadi Party.
New Delhi, Aug 29: Former MP Jaya Prada, a close associate of Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, has been appointed Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Board. A veteran actress,
New Delhi August 3:The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to revisit its two-decade-old verdict on the anti-defection law holding that an elected or nominated member of Parliament of a political
New Delhi, July 25: Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh will host a lunch for Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and film star Dimple Khanna. Here’s how it came to pass. Singh
Washington, June 25: Attacking his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton over donations to her family foundation, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has alleged that she received funds from Indian political
Lucknow, June 14: Back in Samajwadi Party after six years, Amar Singh on Tuesday said he knows his limitations and will in no way overshadow Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with