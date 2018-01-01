Seattle: The online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. reported a profit near $2 billion, the largest in its history. Operating cash flow increased 7% to $18.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $17.3 billion for
London, January 25: Ichim Bogdan Cezar, along with his friends, ordered a bitcoin miner worth £3000 from Amazon in hopes of mining some money out of the cryptocurrency boom. But in
New Delhi, Jan 16: Aiming to expand its footprint in the country’s FMCG sector, Baba Ramdev promoted Patanjali on Tuesday launched its e-commerce platform under the tagline “Haridwar to har
Mumbai/Mahrashtra, September 19: There would be tough competition for the online grocery because the Tata Group is set to venture with its new brand Starquik. This new brand is expected
California/United states, September 9: Facebook is ready to invest $ 1 billion in order to become a major hub for videos, according to reliable sources on Saturday. The online social media
Rio de Janeiro,August31:A Brazilian court has suspended a government decree that would open up a vast natural reserve in the Amazon to commercial mining. The area covers 46,000 sq km
California,July29:Amazon will soon launch two of its most popular devices — Echo and Alexa voice platform — in India. In a post earnings conference call with analysts, Brian T Olsavsky, Amazon’s
California,July18:Whatsapp has been the most favorite and addicted App in social media. It has proved to be the most friendly and featured app. After Facebook acquired Whatsapp for a huge sum, it
California,June23:Amazon has accused its rival of attempting to “bully” the IT companies into picking a rival platform. The row follows a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said other
Bengaluru, May 10: A woman named Deepanwita Ghoshwas was arrested for allegedly cheating the e-commerce giant Amazon India to the tune of Rs 69.91 lakh by making numerous online purchases,
New Delhi, May8: An inaccurate map sold on the Amazon marketplace in Canada has invited the wrath of BJP’s Delhi Wing. A vinyl wall sticker map sold on the Amazon Canada
Amazon has announced Echo Look, its first-ever Alexa device with an inbuilt camera. It is the newest member of the Echo family and is aimed at helping users in looking
California, April25:Just like how we’re seeing Facebook trying to make themselves the one-stop shop for all your social and entertainment needs, Amazon is trying to do the same in terms
New Delhi, Mar04: A group of online sellers has written to the Competition Commission of India alleging that Flipkart’s WS Retail and Amazon’s Cloudtail indulge in predatory pricing and discounting
New York, March 04: American Online retailer Amazon removed underwear carrying an image of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman from its website within a day after upset Hindu organisations protested calling
New Delhi, Feb 16: E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly planning to open brick-and-mortar food outlets in India.As per a report in the Economic Times the retail giant has taken permission
NewDelhi, Jan 31:Amazon India has launched a Fresh Flowers Store on its e-commerce website, expanding its product categories even further. The company has partnered with major floral giants like Ferns
New Delhi, Jan. 16: Expressing his concern over Amazon selling items bearing reference to Indian symbols and icons, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Sunday asked the global e-retailer giant
New Delhi, January 12: Amazon.com removed doormats with the replica design of the Indian tri-colour flag from its Canadian website on Wednesday, after it received certain bold ultimatum from our
New Delhi, January 11: Being highly popular among smartphone users, WhatsApp users are highly prone to hoax messages and the play area of cyber criminals. There are a lot of