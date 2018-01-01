California,Sept20:Amazon.com Inc is working on its first wearable device – a pair of `smart glasses`, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The device, designed like a regular pair of spectacles,
BEIJING/SHANGHAI ,August2: A Chinese partner of global e-commerce firm Amazon.com Inc has told customers to end the use of illegal virtual private networks (VPNs), which can allow users to circumvent
New Delhi, September 6: A fake advertisement has started to be circulated among social media groups offering 98% discount for Samsung Galaxy Note 5. The advertisement is in the name of the
Tokyo, Aug 09: Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has raided the offices of Amazon.com Inc’s local unit on suspicion of pressuring retailers to offer products at lower prices than on rival sites,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, vying to better challenge Amazon.com Inc, will pay about $3 billion for internet retailer Jet.com and its innovative pricing software in the largest-ever deal for an e-commerce
Washington, July 12: Just off a remote stretch of road here, near wineries, horse stables and farms, Amazon is secretly growing something, but it’s not what Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive,
London, June 3: There’s one key reason Amazon.com is outpacing its competition in the retail space: Consumers are visiting its mobile website more frequently and staying longer than they do