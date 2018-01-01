Four Mexican federal police killed in ambush in Guerrero
Mexico City, Jun 20 : Gunmen ambushed Mexican federal police agents on Monday killing four and wounding seven in Guerrero, one of the country’s states that is most plagued by
Mexico City, Jun 20 : Gunmen ambushed Mexican federal police agents on Monday killing four and wounding seven in Guerrero, one of the country’s states that is most plagued by
Lokchao (Manipur) Dec. 15 : At least two police personnel were killed and four others injured in Manipur ambush. The ambush was laid by terrorists in Manipur’s Lokchao. The police