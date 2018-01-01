Sydney,August26: The US Marine Corps said on Saturday that a major search and rescue operation was underway for three missing service members following a “mishap” involving an American military aircraft
Hyderabad,June28: Sindhuja Reddy, a woman cricketer from Telangana, has find a place in the American team, which recently earned recognition from the sport’s governing body International Cricket Council. Sindhuja would be
California,May 22 : Google is celebrating what would have been the 75th birthday of American Indian activist Richard Oakes with a new Doodle. Google’s homepage features artwork depicting Oakes alongside important
Budapest, MAy11:In a proud moment for all Indian Formula One fans, Haas, the first American Formula One team in 30 years, has announced they have signed 19-year old GP3 Series driver Arjun
WASHINGTON,March21: A 17-year-old Indian-American boy has been arrested in North Carolina in connection with killing his mother. Arnav Uppalapati was arrested by Cary police on Friday after more than a year
New York , Mar. 15: Seema Verma, President Donald Trump’s choice for Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was sworn-in by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as
THURSDAY, Feb. 3: There’s good news when it comes to American teens’ diets, with more high school kids saying no to sodas and other sweetened beverages, researchers say. A new
New York, Feb 3 : Indian-American hotelier, Chandubhai Patel, has been convicted in a scheme to underpay workers at two of his establishments, a federal prosecutor announced said. The hotelier,
Washington, Jan 25: The US Senate has confirmed Senate Foreign Relations Committee had yesterday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of The South Carolina Governor as the next US Ambassador to the United
Washington , Jan 10 :US President Barack Obama today chose four Indian-American scientists for the highest honour given to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their research
HOUSTON, TEXAS,Jan3: An American couple is suing Apple, claiming that the tech giant’s FaceTime video chat app distracted a driver who rammed his vehicle into their car, killing their 5-year-old daughter.
NEW YORK, US,Dec22: A Yemeni-American YouTube star from New York, Adam Saleh, called for a boycott of Delta Airlines after charging he was removed from one of its flights on
Los Angeles,Dec21: Actor-filmmaker Gordon Hunt, who directed hundreds of cartoons for television as well as sitcoms like ‘Mad About You’, has passed away at the age of 87. Hunt died
New York, Dec 6 : An Indian-origin man was charged with murdering his wife here on Monday after a street argument, according to a city public prosecutor. Queens District Attorney
Washington, Dec 01: Highlighting several shortcomings in laws governing Indian citizens, whose attitudes and aspirations have and are shaped by the Constitution, a three member body has called of the
Stockholm, Nov 17 : The Swedish Academy announced that American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has decided not to come to Stockholm to attend the Nobel Prize Ceremony. On Wednesday, the Academy
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15: Crews worked to free a bald eagle from a storm drain in Orlando Thursday night after a fight with another eagle sent both birds falling into the
Washington,Nov9:Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday became the First Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives, winning the Washington State Senate seat. 51-year-old Jayapal got 57 per cent
Washington, Oct 28 : The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Centre will honour five Indian-American Malayalees for their outstanding achievements and service to the society. “Kerala Centre has been
Washington,Oct28:In spite of showing his dislike for Mexicans, Muslims and women but to woo Indian American voters Donald Trump dabbles in Hindi for Diwali.This publicity stunt is garnered to reach